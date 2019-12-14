Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Avalanche danger heightened amid recent winter storms

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – After several days of heavy snow and high winds, the avalanche dangers are elevated in the backcountry especially in the mountainous areas of Salt Lake, Provo and Logan.

There have been multiple avalanches over the past week.

“Just don’t mess around,” said David Atkinson, a skier. “It’s not worth your life.”

Atkinson says he’s playing it safe.

“Especially with the last storm we had where we hardly had any snow and it froze and the layer was really bad.”

“We’ve had about 18 inches of snow,” said Greg Gagne of the Utah Avalanche Center. “People really have to be patient with this heavy snowfall and strong winds.”

People are being advised to stay out of the backcountry this weekend. “So, if someone does choose to enter the backcountry this weekend, just avoid avalanche terrain. Stick to low angle slopes,” said Gagne.

That includes avoiding being on or underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

Avalanche danger heightened amid recent winter storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avalanche danger heightened amid recent winter storms"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Utahns Reporting Polluting Neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utahns Reporting Polluting Neighbors"

Bad Air

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Air"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"
More Weather

Latest News Videos

Calling all cat lovers: become a foster parent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling all cat lovers: become a foster parent"

Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program"

Waterbury family says they don't feel safe in their home after Ring security camera was hacked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury family says they don't feel safe in their home after Ring security camera was hacked"

Nextdoor app's new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nextdoor app's new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood"

New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies"

Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss