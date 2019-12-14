Avalanche danger heightened amid recent winter storms

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – After several days of heavy snow and high winds, the avalanche dangers are elevated in the backcountry especially in the mountainous areas of Salt Lake, Provo and Logan.

There have been multiple avalanches over the past week.

“Just don’t mess around,” said David Atkinson, a skier. “It’s not worth your life.”

Atkinson says he’s playing it safe.

“Especially with the last storm we had where we hardly had any snow and it froze and the layer was really bad.”

“We’ve had about 18 inches of snow,” said Greg Gagne of the Utah Avalanche Center. “People really have to be patient with this heavy snowfall and strong winds.”

People are being advised to stay out of the backcountry this weekend. “So, if someone does choose to enter the backcountry this weekend, just avoid avalanche terrain. Stick to low angle slopes,” said Gagne.

That includes avoiding being on or underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: