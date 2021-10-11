Autumn storm ushers in wintry weather with several warnings now in effect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – An unseasonably cold Autumn storm is ushering wintry weather conditions for different parts of Utah. Upgraded winter weather warnings are now in effect with impacts expected overnight, Tuesday morning and through the day Tuesday.

This potent storm system has triggered widespread precipitation and will impact the state through early Wednesday morning. This storm has prompted a “Winter Storm Warning” for most of our mountains, with a “Winter Weather Advisory” for some higher elevations in the North, as well as Central and Southern Utah Valleys.

The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 6 PM Tuesday and impacts the Western Uintas, Central mountains, Southern Mountains, parts for Southwest Utah, and the eastern portion of Juab and Millard counties.

Winter driving conditions are expected, especially on I-15 from Nephi to Cedar City. Accumulating snow is expected, between 4-8″, Within these with localized areas looking at closer to 10.” This could lead to some dangerous road conditions on parts of the I-15 & I-70 corridors. Also, as the colder air moves in, hard freezing conditions will be possible in parts of the southwestern half of the state tonight. Winds will also be gusty, so SW Utah could face blowing snow which would make for extremely dangerous driving conditions on I-15 all the way through the San Rafael Swell, from Scipio to Cedar City, and any mountain routes. Driving conditions will mimic more January road conditions, as opposed to October.

The Winter Weather Advisory also will remain in effect for 6 pm Tuesday, and impacts the Wasatch Mountains, Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park, and Vicinity, Western Juab and Millard Counties, and the Eastern Uintas. Accumulating snow is expected in these areas with varying totals. The National Weather Service issues a Winter Weather Advisory when periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Winds will also be an issue starting early Tuesday, especially with gusty crosswinds expected on I-80, with a Wind Advisory going into effect at 6 AM. The wind advisory includes the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Juab County, Millard County, and all the way to the Idaho and Utah state line. Expect cold northerly sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The advisory will expire at 3 PM.

Also, as the colder air moves in, hard freezing conditions will be possible in parts of the southwestern half of the state tonight. Outside of that, we’ll see temperatures drop to the upper 30s tonight along the Wasatch Front and even St. George will drop into the middle 40s. Frigid temperatures will target a part of SW Utah with a Hard Freeze Warning in effect with mid-20s expected in places like Nephi, Scipio, Fillmore, Richfield, and Salina. The Sevier Valley, Juab County, and Millard County will get very cold, with this growing season-ending event. The warning holds until noon and frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A sloppy Tuesday is ahead with wet weather continuing with more rain and snow as temperatures feel more November-like than October. By Tuesday night into Wednesday moisture will begin to exit, just leaving a small chance for wet weather for mid-week. However, another quick-moving system will reinforce the cold air for Thursday and will bring with another chance of seeing snow showers across the state. After Thursday sunshine looks to return as we go on a slow warming trend into the weekend.



To stay up to date on our weather changes statewide, be sure to stick with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!