SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be two things – Hot and Dry! After all the monsoon weather we’ve had the past few weeks we had almost forgotten that we live in a desert and in the middle of a drought.

That will all be thrust right back to the forefront this week as a ridge of high pressure will build throughout the western U.S. bringing about a warming and drying trend.

There will be some chances for small showers thanks to the lingering lower-level moisture, but that should stay in the upper elevations and not have much strength to move away.

What that will leave most of the state with is scorching weather. It’s also looking like this could stick around longer than this week.

Northern Utah will see upper 90’s in many locations and the chance of some record-breaking heat across the Wasatch Front. We could see a record break on Wednesday as the current record is 98, which is what we’re forecasting. But the rest of the week and into the weekend show signs of very high heat as well, so follow us and see if those records will fall.

In the southern part of the state, we’ll hold to the same pattern. The beginning of the week is already showing National Parks without flash flood warnings which have been a staple for the last two weeks. St. George will be looking at triple digits all week long, to match much of the lower half of the state.

Bottom Line? – Hot and dry all over the state – all week long.