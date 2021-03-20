Astronomical spring becomes a record-breaker

UTAH (ABC4) – As we welcomed astronomical overnight many in Utah saw plenty of wet weather in the form of snow and rain, all while another winter storm passed through the Intermountain West.

The weather shifted quickly from a 70-degree day to a much colder 30-degree day for many along the Wasatch Front.

Parts of Utah remain under a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday with an additional snow accumulation of 2-5″ expected.

While the snow was great for the mountains, the valleys also got their fair share of love as we were getting plenty of much-needed rain and even some snow.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday the Salt Lake City Airport received a whopping 0.84″ of precipitation from this storm, which beats the old record of 0.69″ back from 1946.

To say it was a wet day is putting it mildly.

This helps out with the current exceptional drought we are seeing in the Beehive State. The main event of this storm system begins to pass now as the cold front begins to move eastward into the northern Great Plains and Canada.

But that is not all that we are expecting as our northwest flow even has the possibility of creating some lake enhanced showers in the evening time with areas in the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys being the main beneficiaries of this wet weather.

Progressing into Sunday, Utah is expected to see some drier weather again except for some very early valley rain and mountain snow in Northern and Central Utah.

Our dry trend stays input for no more than what looks to be 36 hours as we then see our next approaches the Pacific Northwest right on the heels of this last quick-hitting storm.