As temperatures heat up during the day, overnight lows stay mild

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A strengthening ridge of high pressure situated over the western U.S. on Wednesday will begin to shift into the Intermountain West to end the week.

As the high slowly moves east, daytime high temperatures over the region will continue to heat up, starting with the afternoon high temperatures for Wednesday.

Far Southwest Utah, including the cities of St. George, Ivins, and Hurricane, are set to hit 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

A disturbance in Arizona will spin up clouds to end the day and into the evening hours; this will keep temperatures warm overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Northern and Central Utah will begin to feel the effects of the impending heat with the hottest temperatures of the year to date Wednesday afternoon reaching highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Due to abundant sunshine during the day and mainly clear skies at night over Northern Utah, overnight lows will be mild but not overly warm. If there was more cloud cover at night, temperatures would likely stay warmer.

A few high based thunderstorms are expected over the high peaks of Utah and in Southwest Wyoming this evening.

Record-breaking heat is forecast to impact the region Thursday and Friday.

