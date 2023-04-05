SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Another chilly April day with temperatures running more than 20 degrees below season norms! Highs were so cold in Salt Lake yesterday; we broke a more than century-old record by only warming to a high of 33.

The bottom line? More snow potential through midweek with lake effect potential tonight before we trend drier and warmer into the Easter weekend.

Today, highs along the Wasatch Front will hit 30s while St. George makes it into the low 50s. After a lake effect band of snow added to accumulation and a wintry morning commute, snow showers in northern Utah become more isolated. Southern Utah dries out but will stay chilly today, with a rapid warmup over the next several days.

Why will we warm so quickly? High pressure starts to build in from the west today. High pressure brings sinking air which translates into clear skies, warming temperatures and dry conditions.

By the end of the workweek that high pressure will start to settle in resulting in a pattern change. This means dry skies set up shop in Utah as temperatures warm steadily. For the Easter Weekend, highs will be close to if not a little above average with a chance we hit 60 in Salt Lake by Sunday and a chance we hit the low 80s in St. George. Dry conditions look to persist into next week as the warmup could continue.

This rapid warm-up adds to flooding concerns in several portions of the state, so we will be monitoring conditions closely.

