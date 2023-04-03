SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, your workweek is off to a great start! After a fairly pleasant weekend, we’re right back to winter mode today as a strong winter storm moves in from the northwest. Scattered snow showers will continue in northern Utah through today while wet weather continues to spread across the state. For most spots, we’ll mainly see snow showers. However, in the southernmost portion of the state like St. George rain is expected.

From the afternoon into this evening no matter where you are there is a decent chance of wet weather finding you. Outside of any wet weather, we’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs that run well below average. In northern Utah, highs will run 15-20 degrees below seasonal norms with 10-15 degrees below average in southern Utah.

With the wet weather taking a little longer to reach southern Utah, strong winds are expected ahead of the cold front that will bring the moisture. A High Wind Warning and wind advisories are posted for most of south-central and southeastern Utah through this evening. Wind gusts to and above 65 mph will be possible. Winds will be out of the southwest so dangerous crosswinds on E-W routes will be possible for high-profile vehicles, power outages will be possible, and blowing dust is expected in spots.

Wet weather will remain likely from this evening through tonight but there have been some models to suggest some spots could see a sizeable break for a time during the overnight and early morning hours. However, that is not a guarantee, so a tricky Tuesday morning is once again in the cards, especially if we see lake enhancement or even lake effect in northern Utah. While the meat of the system will be moving to the east tomorrow there will be trailing energy and with the moisture in place scattered snow showers will persist through the day with the best chance being in northern Utah including the Wasatch Front. Isolated to scattered showers will continue to be possible down south though.

All of the Winter Storm Warnings we have are now in effect. The Winter Storm Warning for southwestern Utah and the southern mountains will run from now through 6 AM tomorrow. This includes all of Beaver and Iron Counties as well. Valleys could see 5-10″ of snow while the southern mountains will likely see between 1-2′ of snow. Strong winds are expected during the duration of the warning.

The Winter Storm Warning for the central mountains, northern mountains, the Wasatch Front, Tooele & Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley, Bear Lake, Millard & Juab Counties, the Sanpete Valley, the Wasatch Back, and SW Wyoming are all in effect through 6 PM tomorrow. Total accumulations including what we have already seen will likely land between 4-12″ for most valleys, 8-14″ for most benches (locally up to 20″), 1-2 ft. for the Wasatch Back, and 1-3 feet for most mountains, but we could see locally 4 ft.+ for the upper Cottonwoods and Davis County area mountains.

By Wednesday, wet weather will come to an end in southern Utah while we’ll hold onto a chance for isolated to scattered snow showers up north as daytime highs stay well below seasonal averages. We’re in store for some big changes though weather-wise as we head into the Easter Weekend. By the end of the workweek, high pressure will start to settle in. This will result in dry skies settling in as temperatures warm steadily. By the Easter Weekend highs will be close to if not a little above average with a chance we hit 60 in Salt Lake by Sunday and a chance we hit 80 in St. George. Dry conditions look to persist into next week as the warm-up could continue. Stay tuned!