Another winter storm set to impact Utah Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Winter Weather Advisories go into effect Thursday morning for Northern & Central Utah as a third and final winter storm to hit Utah in the last week arrives and could create some travel headaches for the evening commute.

A cold storm coming from the Pacific Northwest will dive into the Intermountain West through the day bringing widespread precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Ahead of the storm, a weak Southerly flow will be prevalent for the Wasatch Front Valleys.

This type of flow has its benefits for certain valley and mountain locations but for the Salt Lake Valley, it leads to lesser precipitation and snow amounts. However, accumulating snow is still expected into the evening hours.

Here is a good breakdown of timing for our next winter storm. The changeover to snow for certain valleys is the most challenging but this should give you a good idea as to why the evening commute has the potential to be dicey. #utwx #snow #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/XoB17X9xqa — Adam Carroll (@adambcarroll) December 17, 2020

Snow will develop in NW Utah around 7 AM heading South through the Wasatch Front during the morning hours. Cache Valley could see snow developing around 8 AM and this could create some morning commute issues along with the I-84/I-15 section of Box Elder County.

The remainder of the Wasatch Front will see precipitation fill in as the morning progresses but through 11 AM, the precipitation type is likely to be rain and snow. This will alleviate any morning commute issues.

Heading into the afternoon and evening hours will be a different story as colder air emerges behind a frontal passage that transitions everyone back to snow. At this time, there should be enough moisture and energy left to allow for accumulating snow for Northern Utah and a good portion of Central Utah though total accumulations will vary depending on elevation and the duration of snowfall.

Most valley locations are set to pick up 2 inches with bench and mountain valley locations seeing higher amounts. With the colder air arriving during the evening commute, roadways should stick fairly easily resulting in a slower and slick evening commute.

Our mountains will see snow from start to finish with this storm with the Cottonwoods possibly picking up to 18″ by the time the storm moves East.

Northern Utah mountains will see a range of 8 to 18″ of new snow with significantly less the farther South into the state you go. Mountain passes will be snow-covered and travel will be hazardous so use caution and expect winter driving conditions.





Snow will decrease in coverage from North to South through the Thursday evening and overnight hours into Friday morning. Any remaining snow will stay tied to the mountains with little to no additional accumulations expected. A slick Friday morning commute is not out of the question so prepare for additional travel time.