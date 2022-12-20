SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Cloudy skies have taken over much of the state as moisture streams in from the west.

The clouds and increasing southwest flow are ahead of our next storm system slated to arrive tonight through Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s this afternoon along the Wasatch Front with haze staying in the valley. St. George will see highs in the upper 40s today with partly cloudy skies.

Our next storm will clear out the stubborn smog and bring widespread snow to the northern half of the state. This storm actually targets the Winter Solstice, so we are starting the astronomical season with a bang! Moisture will increase along Northern Utah as a storm system approaches. The Northern Mountain areas will begin to see light snowfall on Tuesday with increasing snow showers through Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Temperatures are expected to warm up ahead of the front with near seasonal normal highs by Wednesday afternoon. Warmer temperatures also could allow for some locations to see rain to start. Eventually, the cold front sweeps through Wednesday afternoon and brings widespread snow showers as the front moves through.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Wasatch and Western Uintah Mountains starting at midnight tonight through 4 a.m. Thursday. Snowfall estimates of 6-12″ or more are expected with winds gusting as high as 55 mph. A breakdown of the snowfall forecast for northern Utah is calling for 1-3″ along the Wasatch Front, 3-6″ along the Benches, 4-8″ in our mountain valleys in northern Utah and 6-12″ for the Northern Mountains and 10-15″ for the Cottonwoods. Light snowfall amounts are expected in the Central Mountains on Wednesday. Snow showers will linger in the mountains through early Thursday and very cold air will slide in once again from the north. Temperatures will drop 15 degrees below average for Thursday with rebounding highs into the weekend.

Another weak storm will graze northern Utah on Friday before high pressure builds in for Christmas weekend. We could see light snow as a result, and as we get closer, we will keep you posted on potential amounts.

Bottom line? Clouds and haze Tuesday with snow returning by midweek.

