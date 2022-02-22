Another winter storm brings tricky travel and chilly temps

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

Winter has made a comeback with frigid February temperatures, snow in parts of the state and another storm taking aim at a bulk of Utah today. We have several layers to this storm with different impacts expected in parts of the state.

The core of our next low pressure system really focuses on and brings the best chance of accumulating snow to central and southern Utah. New winter alerts have been issued with a Winter Storm Warning going into effect for Southern and South Central Utah by 11 a.m. and a Winter Weather Advisory going into effect for Central, Eastern and parts of Southern Utah at 2 p.m.

Watch ABC4’s Chief Meterologist Alana Brophy breakdown the winter weather live here!

An updated view of current winter alerts for Tuesday and Wednesday can be found here:

Within the Winter Storm Warning along the I-15 corridor, 4-8 inches of additional snow will be possible, while the central and southern mountains could see an additional 12-18 inches from this storm! This will also come with 35 mph winds so blowing so could also be an issue. Winter travel conditions return for the second day in a row with several delays from Beaver to Provo. Plan accordingly, but if you don’t have to travel Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning on I-15, don’t. This storm has cold air and moisture to work with and there is even a chance Washington County and St. George see a wintry mix tonight before turning to all snow Wednesday morning with colder air continuing to flood into the state.

The chance for snow in Northern Utah is not as high, but the possibility exists for an additional trace to 2 inches in the north today through early Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, any snow will likely be close to if not south of the I-70 corridor as the storm system starts to pull to the east. The three-day totals could end up topping out as follows with the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley will see between 1-3 inches of snow, 2-5 inches is possible for the Salt Lake, Tooele, and Utah Valleys, benches and mountain valleys could receive 5-10 inches, northern mountains will get 4-10 inches, the Cottonwoods and Uintas will do better at 6-15 inches, and the Wasatch Plateau will likely get between 5-10 inches.

As this storm system exits the state, its counter-clockwise flow could bring another weather element into the mix for Northern Utah. While the area won’t see a tremendous amount of snow, there is potential to get some strong Easterly winds. When downslope wind events impact the Wasatch Front, we see gusty conditions at the mouths of our canyons. The possibility exists for increased winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour near the mouth of Ogden Canyon, Weber Canyon and Farmington Canyon. We could see gusty winds through from Brigham City to the University of Utah. The winds would increase Tuesday afternoon and evening, and remain strong through early Wednesday morning.

The other big weather headline will be the frigid, below average temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday nights will bring lows in the teens for the Wasatch Front, single digits for the Wasatch Back and Cedar City, and even 20s in St. George! On Friday though, a weak disturbance looks to bring a slight chance for snow to parts of northern Utah. We will see how it all shakes out.

Bottom Line? Another winter storm keeps snow, below average temperatures and winter travel in the forecast.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!