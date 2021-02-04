Another ‘winter blast’ with more snow for Northern Utah Friday

SALT LAKE CITY – (ABC 4) – We will be pressing “repeat” in the weather world as a small storm will dive into Northern Utah, Southern Idaho, and Southwest Wyoming early Friday morning, providing another round of snow to the area.

The storm moved into the Northern Rockies and we will see the clouds increase ahead of the storm overnight.

Snow will develop for the Northern Wasatch and Wellsville mountain ranges during the early morning hours on Friday before it reaches Cache Valley before dawn.

As a result, the Friday morning commute could see some impacts along the Northern Wasatch Front and drivers should plan accordingly and allow for extra travel time especially in places like Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit & Parleys Canyon.

Snow will quickly fill in for the rest of Northern Utah through the remainder of the commute though most of the snow will likely stay along and East of I-15 through Utah County. Allow for extra time, have plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you, slow down, have proper tires on your vehicle, and be careful.

Though this is another small, fast-moving, and relatively weak storm for Northern Utah, due to colder temperatures and better atmospheric support, many valley locations have the potential to pick up a quick inch or two with locally higher amounts possible. The adjacent Wasatch Mountains, especially North of I-80, are likely to receive 6 to 12″ of snow with lesser amounts into the Southern Wasatch mountains. Residents that live out in the Tooele Valley, West of Utah Lake, Western Davis County, and Weber County are likely to receive minimal if any accumulations.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” that includes the Wasatch Mountains, the Western Uintas and parts of Wyoming including Star Valley. This advisory goes into effect at 5 AM Friday and will remain in effect for 24 hours. Areas of Utah under the advisory are expected to pick up 6-12″ of snow. We see an advisory issued when snow will result in travel difficulties along high elevation routes.

Valleys along and East of I-15 in Northern Utah could pick up 1 to 3″ with higher amounts in the benches. Valleys West of I-15 may see only a trace to an 1″ of snow. Mountain valleys and residents living in the Wasatch Back could pick up 3 to 6″ of snow. This will create some travel impacts, especially over Parleys Summit and possibly Provo Canyon.

Expect traction laws in place for the Cottonwood Canyons where heavy snow will fall making travel difficult.

Snow showers will continue in the mountains into Saturday as the storm clears out. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40’s by Sunday afternoon as high pressure moves in. Calmer conditions with plenty of sunshine are expected for the remainder of the weekend.

Stay informed of the latest winter storm and pinpoint weather forecast both on-air and online at ABC4.com/weather.