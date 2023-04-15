SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! After a chilly start to the day, it will be a pretty nice day across the state. High pressure is settling in, and it will be hanging around for the next few days. This will lead to plenty of sunshine and temperatures that go on a warming trend!

Today will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state as daytime highs climb roughly 5-10 degrees warmer compared to what we had yesterday. That will result in mainly 40s and 50s in northern Utah as some along the Wasatch Front likely climb to 60 while southern Utah will mainly see 50s and 60s. St. George will climb into the mid 70s! Temperatures will turn chilly again tonight, however it won’t be quite as chilly compared to last night. For our Sunday, the high pressure will shift a little further east, resulting in more of a southerly flow which will push up our temperatures even more. Highs will mainly range in the 50s and 60s up north with 60s and 70s down south outside of the high country. Skies will once again be mostly sunny across the state.

The weekend will bring some beautiful weather as high pressure sets up shop. However, as we warm up, we'll likely see runoff pick back up. Here are a few reminders. #utwx pic.twitter.com/9BSrMqlmwu — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) April 15, 2023

While the weather will be very pleasant over the weekend, it’s important to remember that with warmer temperatures comes the potential for increased runoff and we could see the avalanche danger increase again, especially by Sunday, as temperatures will climb above seasonal averages. For anyone that has plans in the backcountry, it will be important to plan accordingly.

Speaking of runoff, we do have one active flood warning in Utah. The warning is in the southeast part of Grand County for the Dolores River from the UT/CO Stateline to the confluence with the Colorado River until noon on Saturday. Flooding is the result of snowmelt and could be strong enough to make some crossing areas potentially unpassable. Take caution if you are in this area, and any area where you see moving water. Any possible flooding areas could become very dangerous, very quickly. Remember, if you see a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

The warmup will continue on Monday as the southerly flow pushes up our temperatures a little more than Sunday. By Monday, though the high pressure will start to move away, clouds and wind will increase by the second half of the day as a system starts to approach from the northwest. By Tuesday, we’ll enter a more active pattern that will continue through the middle of the week. Between Tuesday and Thursday, we could see two systems bring impacts to the Beehive State with another decent cool-down and a chance for wet weather with the best chance likely coming to the northern half of the state. Stay tuned!

For all the latest on the weather, be sure to keep it on Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! ABC4, we are Good4Utah!