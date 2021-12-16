Another storm on the way with wintry conditions expected across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Here we go again! After a robust storm dumped snow throughout the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, another system is targeting Northern Utah tonight.

This storm won’t be as strong compared to the one last night, but we are still going to see some accumulating snow, mainly in central and northern Utah. A “Winter Weather Advisory” will go into effect at 2 a.m. for our valleys and mountains in Northern Utah. Impacts are possible from Utah County to Cache Valley.

The storm is currently moving through northeast Nevada where there are winter weather advisories are already posted. By the overnight, the snow will begin to spread into Utah with the bulk of it arriving close to, if not a little before, daybreak tomorrow. Drivers will face tricky travel during the Thursday morning commute, and with the chance for scattered snow showers through the day, the evening commute could be icy and slick. Drivers should prep for possible delays. Snow showers gradually taper tomorrow night into early Friday.

Snow totals won’t be as impressive compared to last night as mentioned, but we’ll still see additional accumulations of a trace to four inches in the valleys, 3-6 inches on the benches, 4-8 inches for mountain valleys like Ogden Valley, and half a foot to a foot possible in our mountains. By Friday morning, drier air will begin to move in which will mean the end to snow, but as drier air moves in, so will some chillier air.

We’ll continue to see highs in the low to mid 30s this weekend, but at night we’ll see lows drop into the teens along the Wasatch Front Friday and Saturday night while the Wasatch Back could see single digits! Mostly dry skies will persist through the weekend, but changes could arrive ahead of Christmas.

Bottom line? Another round of snow for the Northern half of the state with both commutes looking at weather impacts! Stay safe!

Stay ahead of all the weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!