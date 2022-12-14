SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! It’s been another snowy morning for northern Utah with several more inches of snow being reported overnight. Wrap around moisture is on the way out early this afternoon and a brief lull in snow showers is expected.

Since the beginning of the storm on Sunday, impressive snow totals have been reported with many valleys seeing a half of a foot to almost 1.5 feet along the higher Benches. Our mountains have done extremely well with areas like Alta now reporting a grand total of 51″ since Sunday, incredible! In addition to that, it’s still snowing!

❄️🏂The snow hasn't stopped! Storm totals since Sunday show nearly FOUR feet of powder at Alta with 47" in total reported this morning. Grab the snorkels if you're heading out again today!@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/1g7bJ4nunv — Nate Larsen (@NateLarsenWX) December 14, 2022

A very short break in snow showers is expected Wednesday evening as another trough is slated to move through northern and central Utah overnight into Thursday. Snow will fill into northern Utah after midnight and will likely bring light snow accumulations to the Wasatch Front through the morning commute, making for another messy drive. Snowfall amounts will likely range from a few inches in the lower valleys with up to 5″ along the Benches. The mountain areas could pick up another 3-6″ with the Upper Cottonwoods seeing up to 8″ of new snow by Thursday afternoon. Snow will linger in Central Utah before clearing out late Thursday afternoon. Very cold air will move in from the north following this next weak system.

A bitter cold airmass moving into Utah through Friday will bring some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Daytime high temperatures will range 10-15 degrees below normal by Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-20s for the Wasatch Front. Overnight lows will be dangerously cold with mountain valleys in the single digits, teens for the Wasatch Front. Little change is expected over the weekend as high pressure will keep a dry northwest flow overhead. Valley inversions will likely start to build into next week as warmer air starts to move into the higher elevations.

As we approach another busy travel week, long-range models suggest we could see another round of storms for the middle of next week. Not all guidance agrees with this as high pressure is expected to set up to the west of Utah. Either way, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast and the ABC4 Weather Team will provide you with the latest updates right here.

Bottom Line?! More snow on the way for the first half of Thursday, which will likely impact the morning commute.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.