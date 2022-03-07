SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another winter storm is heading towards Utah with yet another wave of snow moving in. This prompted the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City to issue winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories throughout parts of northern and central Utah.

The snow is expected to begin during the morning hours for areas near the Utah-Idaho border and move south as the day progresses. We can expect the snow to begin reaching the Wasatch Front by the afternoon hours and really picking up in intensity by the evening commute.

The snow then hangs around over the top of the Wasatch Front slowly moving into Utah county during the overnight hours. This band of snow coupled with the colder air will be the time we accumulate the most snow in northern Utah. The snow showers then linger during the morning hours for the Wasatch Front before the system continues to move to the southeast taking the snow showers over the central mountains and I-15 corridor by the afternoon hours. During the afternoon and evening hours, the snow showers will begin to slowly die down as we head into another dry period for the next few days.

When all is said and done many areas valley locations across the Wasatch Front can see between 4 -7″ of snow accumulation. The Cache Valley is poised to do better with snowfall amounts ranging around 5-10″, as will the benches. Mountain valleys and the Wasatch Back can see snowfall amounts between 6-10″, while the mountains themselves can range between 8-16″.

The Cottonwoods will be an exception to this as they are expected to do well under this flow and will see between 10-20″ of new snow. Heading south, mountain ranges in central and southern Utah will not receive a significant amount with ranges seeing at most 10″ of new snow. Our valleys in the central and southern parts of the state will see even less with many seeing just a trace to at most 3 inches of snow.

Again, with this latest round of winter weather moving in during the evening commute on Tuesday and hanging around until Wednesday morning you want to avoid getting stuck driving in it as much as possible. Stay safe and warm everyone.



Stay ahead of all the winter weather that mother nature may throw at you with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!