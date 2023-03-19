Heavy mountain snowfall is in the forecast tonight through early Tuesday for much of the higher terrain in Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Heavy mountain snowfall is in the forecast tonight through early Tuesday for much of the higher terrain in Utah, likely causing difficult road conditions in some areas.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Southern, Central and Northern Mountains, including the Western Unitas and the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs areas. The winter warning is already in effect for the Southern Mountains this evening through 9 p.m. Monday for 10-20″ of new snow.

The rest of the region will see the warning run from 9 p.m. Sunday through 3 a.m. Tuesday. The Northern Mountains can expect 12-24″ of snow with other areas seeing 8-16″ during that time frame. Snow levels will range from roughly 7,000 feet over Southern Utah and 6,000 feet along Northern Utah.

Travel will likely become very difficult at times during the storm due to heavy snowfall. Always check road conditions and the latest forecast before you head into the higher terrain.