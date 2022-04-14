SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

Our gradual warming trend continues on Thursday and some of us will get another round of wet weather. Active weather will continue as another quick disturbance moves in from the west and impacts the northern half of the state. Temperatures will rise and make it into the 40s and 50s along the Wasatch Front, which means it’ll be warm. The wet weather in northern Utah will likely be valley rain and mountain snow.

We get another split day as the bulk of the wet weather will be from I-70 northward, with drier conditions in the south. As we close out the workweek, only a chance of a shower exists on Friday with additional cloud cover in northern Utah, while southern Utah gets more sunshine as daytime highs start to resemble seasonal averages across the state.

As we head into the weekend, daytime highs will continue to warm for the beginning of Easter Weekend with Salt Lake City returning to the 60s while St. George returns to the 80-degree mark. We’ll see temperatures tumble, but it’ll be short-lived as another cold front will likely move in on Saturday, bringing a round of valley rain and mountain snow.

Easter Sunday temperatures take a slight dip back to the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, and a slight chance of rain on Easter morning during the backyard egg hunt. Sunshine should be breaking through by Sunday afternoon, so overall, a pleasant holiday is expected. Into the early half of next week, we’ll get dry skies and slightly above average warmth for the Beehive State.

Bottom line? Another round of wet weather for the north with valley rain and mountain snow, with dry, warming conditions in the south.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!