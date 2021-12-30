Another round of snow to come ahead of New Year’s Eve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

As we begin to close out 2021, we’re still expecting to see some wet weather hanging around for us. Snow and rain showers are expected through parts of the day as we have one system exit and another right on its tail.

This second system looks to be more potent as there is no lingering system in the desert southwest to keep it in the northern Great Basin. Thanks to the second incoming system, we will once again see winds come in from the south slightly warming us up to our seasonal averages or close to them for this time of year. Almost everyone will be in the 30s and a few 40s for our daytime highs despite another cloudy day.

The wet weather will begin for the higher elevations earlier in the day, with the lower valleys seeing snow by the evening time. The heaviest snowfall for the Wasatch Front will begin a little after noontime for Cache Valley and reach the Salt Lake Valley by about 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The line of snow will continue down to Utah County and Central Utah during the overnight hours and linger into the morning hours.

Snow accumulations will be on the minor side for the lower valleys, with most of us seeing snowfall amounts of 2-5 inches of snow and the benches expecting between 4-10 inches of possible snow. Areas in the Wasatch Back and the mountains will be the biggest benefactors of this snow. Snowfall can be expected in some valley locations throughout Southern Utah, but in St. George, temps will be warmer and rainfall will be hanging around.

In short, another round of snow moving in for us with slightly warmer temperatures.

