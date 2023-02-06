SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Plan on leaving a little early this morning as another wave of snow showers is moving through Northern Utah.

Slick roads are expected throughout the morning as snow showers will continue into the early afternoon. The heaviest snowfall will occur along the benches and mountain regions where Winter Weather Advisories remain in place through 5 p.m. today.

The Northern and Central Mountains can expect 5-10″ of additional snowfall with 3-5″ along the Wasatch Back. The system will weaken as it slides into Central Utah Monday afternoon and dissipates over Southern Utah this evening. Temperatures today will only reach the mid 30’s along the Wasatch Front with low 50’s for St. George.

The cold front and associated snow showers Monday should help clear out the rest of the bad air. Quiet weather is expected to return on Tuesday with a few clouds across the state. Another quick-hitting storm is expected to graze northern Utah on Wednesday with light snow showers.

The general forecast is calling for around an inch of snowfall for the mountain regions as the front moves through. The passing front will help stir up any inversion trapped in the valleys and air quality should remain good for most areas. Temperatures will also remain colder than normal by roughly 5 degrees as northwest flow remains in place.

High pressure will then take over for the rest of the week with a gradual warm-up by Friday with near-average highs expected. A weak trough will move over the ridge of high pressure this weekend and bring some cloud cover to the state, otherwise, the forecast is looking quiet until our next chance of snowfall early next week.

Bottom Line?! Snow showers this morning will taper off this afternoon, plan on slick roads as you head out.

