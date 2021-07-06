Another heat wave makes its way into Utah, warnings already in effect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we continue through our Tuesday, expect to have a hot afternoon and very warm evening.

This is all thanks to our high pressure system sitting over top of Utah and the rest of the Great Basin. While it stays parked over top of us, we will have lots of clear skies allowing for plenty of sunshine to boost our already warm air.

This heat dome also pushes all of our moisture to the east, leaving us under very dry conditions compared to the past few days.

We may see some lingering small clouds, but rain is not expected at all this evening.

If you’re expecting to see immediate relief once the sun goes down, well I have some bad news for you. This evening will be on the very warm side, so dinner on the patio may not be the best idea unless you enjoy the excessive heat.

An after dinner swim in the pool, on the other hand, may be in order.

Temperatures this afternoon will be mostly in the 90s and 100s for many across Utah, Nevada, and Southeast Idaho. We remain slightly cooler only in the high 80s for southwest Wyoming. Little to no cloud cover is expected.

Tonight will be a slow and steady decreasing of our temperatures even though we have mainly clear skies. Lows will mostly hover around the high 60s to the high 70s.

In short, this afternoon and evening will still be hot under the parked heat dome. Beating the heat will be key to avoiding heat illness.

As we continue to go through the next heat wave, be sure to stay informed with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!