Another day of valley rain and mountain snow for much of Utah on Christmas Eve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Friday and Merry Christmas Eve, Utah! As we close out the week we will see more times of rain and snow across the state. After a relatively quiet start to the day along the Wasatch Front the chance for rain will increase this afternoon. Outside of any wet weather it will be a windy day for most across the state with temperatures running about 5-7 degrees above average. That will mean 40s once again for the Wasatch Front and 40s/50s down south.

In the mountains, we are still going to see snow and potentially a good amount today and tonight. In the northern mountains we are still expecting to see at least a solid half a foot or more of snow including the Cottonwoods. In the Wasatch Back where the Winter Storm Warning has been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory, an additional 1-4″ is likely with half a foot being possible in isolated pockets. Other areas within winter weather advisories, like the central and southern mountains can expect similar totals.

With additional snow in the mountains comes an increased risk for avalanches today and tonight. The Utah Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for most of our mountains in the state. Avoid backcountry areas and slopes above 30 degrees.

HEADS UP – The @UACwasatch has issued an AVALANCE WARNING almost statewide until 6AM Christmas morning. Both human & natural avalanches are LIKELY. Avoid backcountry areas and stay off of & out from slopes steeper than 30 degrees. #utwx #utah@AlanaBrophyNews @cesar_wx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/C9jE2Gbx24 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) December 24, 2021

As we move into and through tonight wet weather will be tapering for most in the state as snow remains possible in the mountains. If there’s enough moisture around though snow levels will begin to drop. Snow levels like fall to the valley floor overnight tonight into Christmas morning. If there’s moisture present we could see rain change over to snow in our northern Utah valleys including the Wasatch Front.

The bulk of Christmas Day will be quieter than the weather we’ve had the last couple of days, but there will at least remain a chance for additional times valley rain and mountain snow. By Christmas night though another system will be moving in and with colder air behind this front, there will be a better chance for snow in our valleys while St. George gets another chance for rain.

In short, active weather will take us into and past the holiday weekend!

Stay ahead of all the weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!