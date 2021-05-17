Another day of thunderstorms causes some pooling in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Showers and thunderstorms rolled through most of Utah on Monday afternoon with some areas getting a bit more than others.

The southern side of the state was the beneficiary of the activity today as we began seeing these thunderstorms bubble up and produce rain. The storms were strong enough to cause some water to pool along streets, prompting the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City to issue a flood advisory.

Check out the 💦 rain 💦 in St. George!



🎥: @JverdadeiroTV



We are tracking these storms on @abc4utah news at 4,5,6 & 10! pic.twitter.com/89Re5AwFJy — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) May 17, 2021

This is not uncommon during this time of year as Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy explains.



“Today serves as a great reminder, we have hit Utah’s severe weather season. These thunderstorms develop and can easily drop a decent amount of rain in a short time, gusty winds, and bolts of lightning. We face a variety of complications with this type of storm potential. Today we had a flood advisory pop up in St. George, yet at the same time, we have fire concerns with lightning and dry conditions. It’s a good time to be very weather aware, especially if you are adventuring in the outdoors,” Brophy says.

Flash flood potential is still out there for the rest of the day. We see a moderate risk at places like Captiol Reef, San Rafael Swell, Bryce Canyon & Grand Staircase @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/hVddSX4VK6 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) May 17, 2021

These showers were still part of the same pesky low-pressure system that brought us severe thunderstorms this past weekend. While St. George may have seen some heavy downpours, that was not the only place that saw activity on Monday, as areas like Zion National Park saw some stormy-looking skies and even some hail in Park City.

Seeing some stormy skies down at Zion National Park as well. #utwx pic.twitter.com/PGlP20Oqw4 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 17, 2021

Always be sure to stay weather aware by staying up to date with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast from the Pinpoint Weather Team only on ABC4 Utah.