SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.

Temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages this afternoon with highs near 40 degrees for the Wasatch Front, and near 50 for St. George. Our quiet weather pattern today will be short-lived as more snow showers are arriving on Friday.

We are in between two storm systems with another storm moving through northern Utah early Friday. Our next storm will move quickly with a chance of light snow for northern and central Utah. This storm could affect your morning commute but won’t stick around long, clearing out Friday afternoon and leaving us with Saturday as another pause in the active weather system. Snow totals will be very minimal along the Wasatch Front, an inch or less is expected.

Sunday will start with some mountain snow and valley rain, but by the evening we should see snow in the valley as well. Then things will pick up Monday and hang on through early Tuesday. We’ll also see temperatures drop significantly from the weekend into Tuesday as the Wasatch Front could have highs in the 20s and St. George might not reach 40 degrees.

It is very likely that the National Weather Service will be issuing more Winter Alerts as we get closer to these new storms, it’s looking like a significant mountain snow event right now.

Bottom Line?! Another round of snow early Friday ahead of a much larger storm this weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.