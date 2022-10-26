SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.

In northern Utah, the chance for wet weather will increase from the morning into the afternoon and with the temperatures it will mainly be valley rain and mountain snow through the afternoon with the snow line likely starting around 6000ft before dropping to the valley floors by Wednesday night as the colder air surges in. In our northern valleys, including the Wasatch Front, any snow accumulations are looking minimal; an inch or less on the valley floors and possibly an inch or two on the benches, but there is a chance from late Wednesday night through early Thursday we could see some lake effect snow in either the Tooele or Salt Lake Valleys so there could be some spots that do pick up more than an inch if that plays out.

Meanwhile, while our mountains won’t see the totals that we saw over the weekend our northern mountains could see anywhere between 2-6″ of snow while the upper Cottonwood Canyons and the high Uinta’s could pick up around 8″ of snow. Snow will be possible in our central mountains as well and could receive between 1-4″ of snow. For our northern Utah mountain valleys anywhere from a trace-3″ is looking most likely, but in some spots like higher elevations around Park City several inches of snow can’t be ruled out.

The chance for wet weather will diminish the further south you travel in the Beehive State with there only being a slight chance for rain/snow by the time you get down to Cedar City tonight. Outside of any wet weather today we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state with breezy conditions. Daytime highs in northern Utah will climb near to what we saw on Tuesday while southern Utah will warm up by 2-3 degrees compared to what we saw yesterday since it will take a little longer for the front to move into southern Utah.

By tonight it will turn COLD across the state. We’re expecting lows near or below freezing for most spots in the northern half of the state with higher elevations seeing a hard freeze. Lows will even drop to around 40 in lower Washington County. The chance for any wet weather will come to an end in northern Utah by Thursday afternoon as skies gradually clear. However, even with clearing skies, a breezy NW wind will keep it cool. Highs in northern Utah on Thursday will only manage the 30s and 40s with mainly 40s and 50s down south.

Thursday night will be a couple of degrees colder than what we get tonight, but from Friday afternoon into the weekend high pressure will lead to temperatures moderating a bit as we get fairly calm weather through the weekend. This weekend will see highs near/slightly below our seasonal averages with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Active weather is likely to make a comeback by the middle of next week though so be sure to stay tuned!

The takeaway? Another system will lead to more valley rain and mountain snow potential, mainly in the northern half of the state today.

