Another chance for thunderstorms across Utah for Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday! Mild start to the day with temperatures in the 70s, but we will warm things up quickly.

Wednesday brought severe thunderstorms into the bulk of the state, and the threat hangs on today.

Storms could be more isolated for our Thursday, but a surge of monsoon moisture leaves us with moist air in place and the potential for storms and flash flooding yet again.

Temperatures will trend slightly cooler today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the upper 90s along the Wasatch Front.

Salt Lake will make a run for 99, with places like Castle Country and the Uinta Basin in the upper 80s and low 90s. Central Utah will see highs in the mid-90s with more cloud cover and the chance for storms, and thunderstorms, and flash flood potential will dominate the southern part of the state with highs around average this time of year just over 100 in St. George and Moab.

We have made progress in clearing thick wildfire smoke in parts of the state.

Hazy skies are still expected in Northern Utah, but smoke will continue to lessen for central and southern Utah with storms in the forecast.

Bottom line, another day with thunderstorm potential for most of the state, but only isolated chances in the north. Stay weather aware and don’t forget to share your weather pictures and video with the Pinpoint Weather Team. Send them to weather@abc4.com.

You can stay weather aware by keeping up with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!