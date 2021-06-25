Another chance for storms, cooler temps across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! We get a renewed chance of storms today, with shower and thunderstorm development expected Friday afternoon across much of the state, although coverage will be slightly less than Thursday.

After 32 days without any measurable moisture in Salt Lake City, the airport picked up 0.11″ as a line of storms moved through the Wasatch Front Thursday. Storms also bubbled up in south-central and eastern Utah.

Lingering moisture will likely prompt storm development heading into our Friday afternoon and evening with partly cloudy skies. It will be another day to keep your eyes to the skies, with storms capable of producing gusty winds, thunder, lightning and brief, but moderate rain.

Just a reminder…



We ❤️ your #utwx photos‼️ especially when they might show that rain we have missed all month!



You can send them to weather@abc4.com or attach here 💦 pic.twitter.com/2li6oFQhIo — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 25, 2021

Our temperatures feel cooler than what we have been experiencing, and today Salt Lake City will top out in the upper 80s, which is where we should be this time of year. The average high for today is 88 degrees.

We are expecting those 80s along the Wasatch Front and into Central Utah, with 90s popping up in parts of Eastern Utah and in the southern portion of the beehive state.

A high of 98 is expected in St. George. Storms will dwindle into the evening and overnight, and high pressure will regain control over the state heading into the weekend.

This means a gradual warming trend is headed our way, with above-average daytime highs by the middle of next week. Winds relax until the end of the weekend, and that’s when we are likely to see fire weather warnings resurface.

Be sure to stay weather aware if you are going to be outdoors.

Stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.