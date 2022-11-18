SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the work week, and we are closing things out with some very cold air. A dry cold front dragged arctic air into the state, and we are left with some of the coldest air of the season today and tonight. Daytime highs are trending 10-15 degrees colder than seasonal averages this afternoon with mid-30’s for Northern Utah with overnight lows falling into the teens and twenties tonight into Saturday. This cold front dipped in from the Northeast leaving a portion of the Wasatch Front with gusty canyon winds this morning. Areas prone to the gusty winds like Weber Canyon and Park Lane in Farmington will see increased wind, and this evening, parts of Washington County will see gap winds as a result of the front moving through.

The northerly flow will continue into Saturday and become more northwesterly into Sunday. This will allow for daytime highs to gradually warmup into early next week. A ridge of high pressure will build this weekend and while that brings very stable conditions, this time of year, we will also see the possibility of strengthening inversion. Expect haze to pop up in some of the valleys in the north and a slow decline in air quality. We will remain dry through the start of next week, but then we see the possibility of a pattern change. The high-pressure ridge from the weekend starts to break down and slide southeast early next week. Some models suggest that eventually a westerly flow sets up over the Pacific Northwest and allows for storms to move in off of the Pacific Ocean. Right now, the best chance of moisture looks to be midweek with the chance of some valley mixed precipitation and mountain snow. Confidence isn’t the highest, but we are still several days away. We will keep tracking the pattern development and keep you posted.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bottom Line? A frigid arctic airmass will remain over the state Friday, some warming into the weekend is expected.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.