SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It has been a frigid start to our Friday with overnight lows hitting single digits and teens again along the Wasatch Front, with subzero wind chill values near Zion National Park and Capitol Reef.

The wind chill warnings for those two National Parks expired at 8 AM, but below-average temperatures linger today. High pressure remains in control, and our warming trend continues with a more southwesterly flow eventually settling in.

Most locations will be closer to seasonal norms, but daytime highs are likely still going to run 5-10 degrees below average. Expect temperatures to peak in the mid to upper 30s along the Wasatch Front, a mix of 30s and 40s in Central Utah and another cold day in the south with plenty of 30s and St. George getting into the upper 40s, when they usually hit the upper 50s this time of year.

Hazy skies are starting to make their way back into some of our Northern valleys today. Cache Valley, Uintah County, and Duchesne County are forecast to see an air quality decline with the forecast for air in the “moderate” range. Cache Valley and parts of the Wasatch Front including Salt Lake, Davis and Utah counties are also forecast to hit moderate air with elevated particulate matter. Haze is expected to linger into Saturday, but a weak disturbance Saturday night into Sunday will promote some mixing and should clear this shallow layer of inversion for Sunday.

This weak system Sunday could put down a few light, mountain snow showers for the Northern portion of the state but increasing clouds will be the most noticeable impact in valleys. By President’s Day, an active pattern returns with rain potential later in the day that could linger into Tuesday.

Forecast models suggest valley rain and snow to start, but by midweek, a cold front changes precipitation to all snow! It’s early, but winter weather is not off the radar for Utah next week. Stay tuned as this storm evolves!

Bottom Line? Hazy sunshine and dry conditions statewide, and despite our warming trend, high temperatures remain below average.