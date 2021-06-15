Salt Lake hits the hottest temperature ever recorded

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As a dangerous and intense heat wave grips the Great Basin, heat records continue to fall, and Salt Lake City has made history!

The Salt Lake City airport weather station has reached a temperature of 107 degrees under this historic heatwave. This is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Salt Lake.

RECORD BROKEN IN SLC & WE ARE STILL HEATING!

We also match St. George in temps which rarely happens int he summer (smoke 7 some clouds keeping them cooler) and we could tie/break an all time SLC June record today…

We have seen two other 107 degree readings in July of 2002 and July of 1960. Today’s 107 also becomes the hottest temperature on record for the month of June in SLC.

This new record comes in during a stretch of record-breaking days where daily highs have been broken in succession. On top of tying the record for hottest temperature record, today has also blown out the daily record of 102 degrees that was set back in 1974.

[5:43 PM] 107°F. We have now tied the highest temperature EVER recorded at Salt Lake City in any month of the year, in the last 147 years of records. It has only happened twice before: July 2002 and July 1960. #utwx pic.twitter.com/lySLjV748q — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 15, 2021

This heat wave ushered in the earliest 102-degree temperature on record on Sunday in Salt Lake, the earliest 103-degree temperature reading in Salt Lake on Monday, and now we have seen daytime highs soar.

This dangerous heat has the potential to cause a spike in heat related illnesses, so it’s a good idea to utilize cooling centers if you don’t have access to air conditioning.

We remain under clear skies and a very warm southerly flow which will allow for little relief overnight. Lows will remain in the 70s in Salt Lake.

