Utah temperatures approach all-time highs as heat wave reaches its peak

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Excessive heat continues throughout the Intermountain West and Desert Southwest Tuesday afternoon and evening.

An excessive heat warning will expire for the West Deserts and Wasatch Front at midnight tonight, while parts of Southern, Central and Eastern Utah remain in the warning through midnight Friday.

At midnight, a heat advisory will go into effect through midnight Friday for the West Deserts and Wasatch Front. The remainder of the state will continue to deal with this record-breaking heat with some of the hottest temperatures this early in the year or ever.

Multiple record high temperatures will fall by the end of the day as high pressure sitting on the four corners continues to pump the heat in.

With gusty South to Southwest winds over Western Utah and Eastern Nevada today, there is an elevated to critical risk of new fires with the already hot and dry conditions.

Red flag warnings remain in place for all of Western Utah, except the lower elevations of Washington County, as well as parts of Eastern Nevada through 10 p.m. tonight. You can expect wind gusts up to 40 mph over parts of the West Deserts and Eastern NV, which could create major impacts for new fire starts.

The winds are also pulling in additional smoke and haze from Arizona wildfires, making for a bit of a smoky afternoon and evening.

Local wildfires will also cause additional smoke impacts over Eastern Utah. The smoke will reduce the air quality regionally, especially over the Wasatch Front, when in combination with dangerous surface ozone and elevated particulate matter, creates unhealthy air.

There is a chance that parts of the region could see cooler than expected daytime highs as thicker smoke shrouds the sunshine.

We do have a little relief on the way in the form of a weak cold front that will slide through late tonight and early tomorrow morning, knocking down high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees over Northern Utah for Wednesday.

Stay informed with the latest pinpoint weather forecast on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.