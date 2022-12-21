SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Wednesday marks the beginning of Winter with the solstice occurring at 2:47 p.m. in Utah. The change of season also brings our next snowstorm which has prompted several weather alerts in Northern Utah.

Mountain snow started in the early morning hours and will continue through Thursday morning. As a result, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Wasatch Mountain, Uinta Mountains, and Southwest Wyoming. This will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday. Snowfall estimates of 6-12″ or more are expected with winds gusting as high as 55 mph, with the exception of the Cottonwood Canyons, in which the upper canyons could receive between 10-15″ under this warning.

Some valleys will also see accumulating snow as a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wednesday afternoon through very early Thursday morning. Precipitation will likely start as rain and transition to snow. The advisory impacts the Northern Wasatch Front, parts of the Wasatch Back as well as parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties. A burst of snow linked to the movement of the cold front will deliver 1-3″ along the Wasatch Front, 3-6″ along the Benches, and 4-8″ in our mountain valleys.

Winds increase through the day, and gusty winds have a High Wind Watch posted for Castle Country and the Western Uinta Basin. Westerly wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour are expected, and travel will be impacted. This Watch will likely evolve into an advisory or warning. The cold front opens the door for arctic air to seep into Northern Utah, so with cold temperatures and gusty winds, wind chill values will become dangerously cold from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Cache Valley, the Wasatch Back and the Uinta Basin, with winds up to 55 mph and temperatures feeling between -10 and -20 degrees! Avoid time outdoors Wednesday night into Thursday morning, this type of cold can cause frostbite quickly to exposed skin.

Conditions are quiet heading into Thursday afternoon, but another quick-moving system targets Northern Utah ahead of Christmas weekend. Stay tuned!

For the latest forecast:

Keep up on all the latest in weather both online and on-air with ABC4.