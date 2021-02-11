Ahead of incoming snowstorms, UHP reminds drivers to take it slow and be prepared

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With a winter storm ahead, Utah Highway Patrol reminds drivers to take it slowly behind the wheel.

“A lot of times we see people still going the same speed as if the road was dry – which you cannot do during snow or rain season, really,” said UHP Corporal Tara Wahlberg.

And she said to give some following distance between cars so – if necessary – there’s time to react.

“Be prepared for things to slow down and not to be open,” Wahlberg said.

Drivers speeding through Parley’s Canyon is something Wahlberg said UHP troopers see often; noting that it can be a problem area for crashes.

“Definitely watch for the speed decrease. It’s 65 throughout the canyon but whenever it snows, we typically lower it to 45 or lower,” Wahlberg said.

Before hitting the road, Wahlberg shares some advice.

“Definitely check your tires before you leave anywhere. Make sure they have that width…chains might be in effect going up the canyon,” she said.

Before leaving home, Wahlberg said preparedness is key.

“Put an extra coat in your car, fill up your gas tank, things like that. So, if you do happen to get stranded, you are prepared and you’ll be OK,” Wahlberg said.