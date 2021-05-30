Afternoon thunderstorms to visit Eastern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our weather maker continues to move to the south and east allowing for some moist air to move into parts of Eastern and Southern Utah.

The showers and thunderstorms are expected to start around the lunchtime hour but are not expected to be severe. The threats that we can face under some of these stronger cells are locally gusty winds, small hail, and lightning.

These cells could also cause flash flooding to be a concern in slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams. Be sure to keep an eye on the sky and stay weather aware during the afternoon hours as the storms begin to pop up.

Our temperatures see a slight rebound back into the 80s and 90s for most of us with quite a mix of sun and clouds. Northern Utah will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 80s.

In Central Utah, temperatures range around the mid-70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies. Southern Utah will be the warmest of the bunch with temperatures ranging around the 90s.

Monday will be a much drier day with slightly more sunshine for most.

