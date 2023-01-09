SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The start of our work week also starts off with the latest weather pattern for Utah. This latest system will tap into the moisture-rich atmospheric river from the Pacific and bring with it plenty of moisture. We’ll see this as mostly valley rain and mountain snow, but we could see a little snow in the valley by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The mountain totals could be significant but not to the level of our New Year’s Day storm.

Ahead of this new storm system, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountain area. The Advisory is set to remain in place until 5 p.m. Wednesday and covers the state from north to south. The northern mountains will see 6-14″ with some isolated areas getting closer to 2 feet of new snow and the central and southern mountains could receive up to a foot of snow. The Uintas could are looking at anywhere from 10-20″ before Wednesday evening. As the storm could remain active throughout the Advisory, it is suggested to be careful in your travels and with any backcountry activities.

Along with the moisture, the storm will also bring plenty of wind. The NWS has also issued a Wind Advisory for southwestern Utah, including west Millard and Juab counties, that will remain in place until 9 AM Tuesday. During this period winds are expected to range from 20-30 mph and gusts could hit 55 mph. Strong crosswinds could affect travelers on any east-west roads and care should be taken. The winds will also be felt throughout the state, but not as severe as in the southwest.

As the storm clears out Wednesday evening a high-pressure system will move in to give us a little break. Conditions will remain dry and temperatures will be 5-7 degrees above seasonal norms Thursday and Friday. Saturday will see the next wave of the Pacific system that could bring another round of valley rain and mountain snow starting Saturday evening and continuing through the start of the next work week.