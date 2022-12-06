SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.

Monday gave us another rough commute to the north and, after the storm seemed to die down a bit, it came roaring back to life through Utah County. It then continued to head south into central Utah where a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 6 am. Upper elevations got a nice amount of snow to add to the earlier total.

Tuesday should be mostly calm, though cooler in the north, but by the later afternoon/early evening, the central and southern parts of the state should start to see a new storm coming from the southwest. The southeastern corner of Utah will get the biggest portion of this new storm at the beginning, but as it continues through the night much of southern Utah will get some piece of it. There is a chance that by Wednesday evening it will move up the I-15 corridor into northern Utah.

During this time temperatures will be a little below seasonal norms and much of the state will be under cloud cover. Thursday should see a bit of clearing, but then our next winter storm will come from the northwest and could impact the state Friday morning. By the weekend the storm will once again nestle in the Wasatch Mountains for another helping of snow. We will have projected totals for this storm as it gets closer.

Bottom Line?! Moisture in central and southern Utah next few days. Next Winter storm for the north comes this weekend

