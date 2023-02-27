SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, your workweek has gotten off to a great start! We began with scattered snow showers in northern Utah last night into this morning, and we have seen a bit of a break in our valleys around midday, but the weather is expected to pick right back up as we move through the second half of the day into tonight as the first of two systems moves in.

This afternoon, outside of any wet weather, will bring partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, and it will be a breezy day across the state with southerly winds. Those southerly winds will help drive temperatures up to mainly the 30s and 40s for most across the state with a few down south sneaking into the 50s.

By tonight, showers will be likely across the state. Most of what we’ll see will be snow showers, however, we could see a wintry mix in portions along the Wasatch Front early on and St. George is likely to see rain. Moderate road impacts are expected along the bulk of the I-15 corridor from this evening through midday tomorrow from northern Washington County all the way to the Utah/Idaho line. We could see high impacts in the high terrain in southwestern Utah near Brian Head while high impacts are likely in our northern mountains, the Wasatch Back, and Cache Valley.

Past tomorrow morning, we could see another break in the weather, mainly in our valleys as snow is expected to continue in our mountains. By tomorrow night into Wednesday, a potent cold front will move in and bring another round of wet weather to the Beehive State. With colder air moving in we’re likely to see snow in more locations with snow being likely even along the Wasatch Front.

From late Tuesday into early Wednesday, there’s a chance we could see a wintry mix or even straight snow in St. George and the lower elevations of southern Utah where some minor accumulations can’t be completely ruled out.

Scattered showers will remain likely through Wednesday thanks to wrap-around moisture behind the cold front. By Wednesday night into Thursday, we’ll see calmer skies take hold. While the workweek likely ends with calmer conditions down south with gradually moderating temperatures, we could continue to see active weather in northern Utah with a potential system Friday, then another to end the weekend and move into next week. Stay tuned!

With active weather continuing through Wednesday, we are expecting additional snow accumulations for most spots. Through Wednesday we could see 1-3ft. of snow in our mountains, 6-14″ for most mountain valleys including Cache Valley, 5-10″ for the benches, 2-6″ for the northern & central valleys including the Wasatch Front, 3-8″ for the southern valleys, 2-4″ for the Uinta Basin and Castle County, and St. George will mainly see rain but on Wednesday an inch or two can’t completely be ruled out.

We do have active winter alerts in northern Utah with more likely to be issued in the next 24 hours. The Winter Storm Warnings for the Wasatch Mountains and the Wasatch Back remain in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday and represent the next couple of storms moving in. One to three feet of additional snow is expected in the mountains to go along with the healthy totals we picked up last night and this morning. The Wasatch Back is likely to pick up an additional 6-14″ of snow, but the Ogden Valley could get closer to 10-18″! Strong winds are also expected during the duration of the warnings. During this same time frame, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Western Uintas.

The Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Wasatch Front, eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley, and the Bear Lake/River Valley remains in effect through 8 a.m. Tuesday. 2-6″ of additional snow is possible for valley locations while up to 8″ will be possible along the benches.

Bottom line?! Active weather continues through the first half of the workweek with two more systems set to move in!