SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A weak storm grazing northern Utah has brought light snow showers to areas north of Davis County. Clearing skies will continue this afternoon as high pressure builds in with near seasonal highs this afternoon. Clear skies across the state will be short-lived as we’ll see increasing cloud cover on Saturday.

Southwest flow will increase on Saturday as a broad trough of low pressure slides down the West Coast. Increasing southwest flow will lead to slightly warmer temperatures, more cloud cover, and breezy winds statewide as it approaches. Dry weather is expected for many areas throughout the day with increasing snow chances over our Northern Mountains into the evening hours.

This next storm system is expected to tap into sub-tropical moisture as it moves inland and by doing so, should make this a prolonged and significant snowfall event for our mountain ranges. By tapping into warmer air, snow levels will be above the valley floors initially but drop with the passing cold front Sunday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been posted for the Southern Mountains for Sunday morning through Monday evening as 1-2′ of snow is expected to fall. Additional winter weather-related advisories will likely be issued leading up to the event as well, please plan on heavy mountain snowfall for all of Utah leading into next week.

After the moisture moves on, the northerly flow will allow for frigid air to dominate the weather story. Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will only make it into the 20s and St. George will struggle to hit 40 degrees.

Bottom line? Another round of snow early Friday ahead of a much larger storm this weekend.