SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! After active weather over the weekend, it’s shaping up to be another active weather day today, with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon for northern Utah.

Bottom Line?! Keep an umbrella handy today and Wednesday as we will likely see showers in the region.

The northern half of the state will be the primary focus for showers this afternoon. Statewide, we can expect breezy winds with speeds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will warm up some today with increasing southwest flow, with highs in the low 70s along the Wasatch Front and low to mid-80s for St. George.

Our rivers and streams will continue to be in flux, with some areas experiencing minor flood impacts due to accelerated snowmelt and runoff. Areas that remain under Flood Warning are the Sevier River near Hatch, the Dolores River in far east Utah, and the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, can all expect minor flooding to continue. Flood-related watches and advisories remain in place for the Little Bear River south of Hyrum Reservoir, the Lower Weber River near Plain City, and the Bear River near Corrine in Box Elder County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Active weather is also expected off and on this week with additional showers on Wednesday as another trough sweeps through the region. The storm will drop temperatures back down below seasonal averages midweek with moisture lingering through Thursday. Winds will remain elevated statewide as the storm pushes east into Friday.

As we head into the weekend, long-range models hint at high pressure taking over with a nice warmup in temperatures Saturday and Sunday. The Wasatch Front could see highs in the low 80s this weekend with highs near 90 degrees for St. George. With the warmup and continued snowmelt process, rivers and streams will likely approach flood stages early next week.

Stay on top of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!