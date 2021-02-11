Active weather pattern grips holiday weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Mild conditions with above average temperatures hold through Thursday, but a major weather patten shift will bring widespread wet weather to Utah by Thursday night. A series of storms will begin to impact the state through Valentine’s Day, President’s Day and into early next week.

Three winter storms will impact us with the first Thursday night into Friday, the second Saturday night through Sunday, and the third Monday into Tuesday. A weather pattern shift will usher in this active storm track which will be helpful to our mountain snowpack statewide with significant snow expected. An atmospheric river will usher in some tropical moisture that will drop into Utah Thursday evening and into the overnight. Valley rain is expected with this first storm, with mountain valleys are looking at a chance of snow while elevations above 5500 ft will see accumulating snow.

This unsettled pattern will bring some much-needed moisture to the region, but also will deliver some potential travel impacts. You can expect substantial road snow across higher elevation routes, particularly impacting travel through a typically busy holiday travel period. The Friday morning commute as well as potentially the Friday evening commute could also be impacted along Parleys Summit. The central and southern mountains will also see accumulations but with a lesser period of accumulating snow than the northern mountains, expect lower totals.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Storm Warning” for the Northern Wasatch Mountains and Western Uintas, and a “Winter Weather Advisory” for the Central and Southern Mountains. The Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Thursday evening at 8 pm and will remain in effect until Friday at 11 pm. The Advisory is in effect from Friday at 2am through the evening hours. Snow totals for the north will range from 8-18″, 7-14″ in the Western Uintas and 6-12″ in the Central and Southern Mountains.

The following storms will bring valley snow potential at times, so stay informed on the latest winter storm and pinpoint weather forecast both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.