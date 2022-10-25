SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! After a calmer and chilly start to the workweek, we’ve got a couple of systems lined up that will move through over the next 72 hours. The first is a weakening cold front that will move through the northern half of the state through the first half of the day. This will bring with it a chance for wet weather, mainly in the form of valley rain and mountain snow. While this front won’t bring anything like this weekend’s storm, we still could see some rain during the morning commute in northern Utah, including the Wasatch Front along with seeing a few inches of snow or more in our northern Utah mountains. In our northernmost valleys, like Cache Valley, we could see some snow mixing in with rain early on.



As the front moves south though it will continue to weaken, meaning the chance for wet weather lowers the further south you are today. In southern Utah south of I-70 we’ll mainly be looking at partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will mainly range in the 30s to the low 50s; like along the Wasatch Front, in northern Utah while we’ll see mainly 50s and 60s down south.

By Wednesday a more potent system compared to the one we see today will be set to move in. Wet weather will generally favor the northern half of the state, but we could see some showers stretching down as far south as Iron County in Cedar City. With daytime highs similar to what we have today this will mainly start as valley rain and mountain snow in the afternoon, but the snow line is likely to drop as colder air arrives by Wednesday night. If the moisture holds on long enough, we could see rain showers change over to snow showers in our northern Utah Valleys by Thursday morning with minor accumulations being possible. Meanwhile, in our northern Utah mountains there will be potential we could pick up another half a foot plus of snow from Wednesday into Thursday, our northern mountain valleys like the Wasatch Back could pick up several inches of snow, and while our central and southern mountains won’t do as well compared to up north, a few inches plus can’t be ruled out. As we get closer, we’ll be able to home in on snow totals so be sure to stay tuned!



Going from Thursday morning into the afternoon our skies will begin to calm as high pressure begins to move in from the west. This will result in calmer weather by Friday into the weekend. However, with Wednesday’s system, temperatures are expected to take another dip. This will result in widespread freezing temperatures across the state both Wednesday and Thursday night with the Wasatch Front dropping close to freezing both nights. Even St. George will see a low in the 30s Wednesday night. Highs on Thursday will be similar to what we had yesterday on Monday with mainly 30s and 40s up north and 40s and 50s down south. Temperatures will begin to moderate by Friday afternoon though and with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over the weekend, highs will at least approach seasonal averages this weekend as night’s stay chilly/cold across the board.

The takeaway? A couple of systems will move through midweek with more moisture potential as we stay below average.



Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!