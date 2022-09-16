SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah, happy Friday! The active pattern in northern Utah will continue through tomorrow while southern Utah dries out even more.

After a round of showers last night, we could see some additional development of isolated to scattered showers and storms today in the northern half of the state, generally north of I-70. Wet weather will favor the higher terrain, but a few showers in our valleys can’t be ruled out.

Outside of any wet weather, it will be a pretty nice day in northern Utah with daytime highs that continue to range in the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies.

In Southern Utah, we’ll find more sunshine with an even lower chance for wet weather. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out in the higher terrain, but for the vast majority of spots south of I-70, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. This will result in slightly warmer temperatures compared to Thursday, but by only 2-3 degrees in most spots. In lower elevation areas like St. George and Lake Powell, highs will range in the 80s while in places like Cedar City highs will be in the 70s.

Another weak system is coming through on Saturday and will yield more wet weather potential up north while we stay dry down south and continue to warm slightly. By Sunday we’ll be looking at mostly dry skies across the state as an upper-level low pressure moves off the California coast. This will result in a strong southerly flow taking hold of the Beehive State bringing breezier conditions and temperatures that warm to and above seasonal average through the first part of next week.

By Tuesday into Wednesday that low pressure will finally begin to move east. That combined with increasing moisture, we’ll see a chance for a wet return for most of the state by Wednesday as cooler temperatures move in. Depending on how quickly or slowly this system moves we could see cooler temperatures and showers and storms through the second half of next week, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now.

The takeaway? Storm potential with cool temperatures continues up north as the south trends sunny and warmer.

