SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! After overnight snow showers, we see showery activity dwindle through Saturday, with another storm system targeting the state on Sunday.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Wasatch Mountains and Wasatch Back until noon. During the duration of the advisory 8-14″ of snow is expected for the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80 with 6-12″ for mountains south of I-80. In both cases, isolated higher totals will be possible.

Not only will we get snow, but it will also be windy in the mountains with gusts that could range between 40-50mph. Traveling in the high country for the next couple of days could become extremely difficult.

While our Saturday will be unsettled with snow showers in Northern and parts of Central Utah, it’s a different story in the southern half of Utah. While we could see a few snow showers get as far south as the I-70 corridor, southern Utah will mainly see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will range about 3-5 degrees warmer than the last couple of days which will result in more spots like Iron County climbing into the 40s while St. George could see highs in the low 50s! Nights will remain chilly though with lows generally falling into the teens and twenties in southern Utah.

We get a very short break from precipitation because, by tomorrow, a stronger storm dips in from the northwest. A stronger cold front will move through with this storm, and snow is expected to be the heaviest along the front.

Snow showers are to be expected in northern Utah with more accumulating snow, but by Sunday night into Monday the moisture will work south and by Monday we could see scattered showers throughout southern Utah. This system will also drag much colder air behind it and if the moisture holds on long enough into Monday night, we could see a wintry mix as far south as St. George.

By Tuesday the moisture will start to exit as the storm exits southeastern Utah, but we’ll be left with some frigid temperatures and will stick around through the middle of the week. Monday through Wednesday in northern Utah will mainly bring highs in the teens and 20s up north with most seeing single digits and teens for lows while in southern it will mainly be twenties and 30s for highs! At this point, it does seem temperatures will gradually moderate through the second half of next week.

Bottom Line? An unsettled weekend with snow showers for our Saturday and a stronger storm Sunday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!