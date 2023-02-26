SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! A system moving through the state this morning is generating snow for portions of central and southern Utah with mainly clouds up north.

Light mountain snow showers are possible along northern Utah while the valleys will mainly see clouds and breezy winds. Winter Weather Advisories for much of southern Utah are set to expire at noon with the Southern Mountains expected to see additional snow showers this afternoon. Moisture will continue to move northeast out of the region into the afternoon with another storm sliding in from the northwest later this afternoon. Daytime highs will be much cooler over southern Utah today with mid-40s for St. George and breezy winds. Highs along the Wasatch Front will be in the low 40s with breezy winds as well.

By late afternoon, another surge of moisture is slated for northern Utah with increasing snow showers into Monday morning. Southerly flow Sunday afternoon could lead to a rain/snow mix along the northern valleys before changing over to snow Sunday evening. The Northern Mountains will do very well with this next storm with many areas expecting 12-18″ of new snow through Monday evening with isolated amounts up to 24″. The Wasatch Front will see accumulating snowfall with Salt Lake County and south expecting 2-4″ of snow. Davis and Weber Counties, especially north of I-84, could see 4-8″ of snow in areas like Ogden and Cache Valley. After widespread snow in northern Utah from late Sunday into early Monday, scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day Monday.

A series of troughs are slated to move through the region throughout this next week with another system pushing in Monday night into Tuesday, another Tuesday into Wednesday. All-in-all, this is shaping up to be another very active week for the state with some forecasts projecting another 3-4 feet of new snow in some of our mountains by the end of the active pattern. Several inches could accumulate in the valleys as well as temperatures will drop to the low 30s along the Wasatch Front by midweek. We’ll see a brief break in snow on Thursday statewide, however, a few weak systems could clip northern Utah on Friday and could persist into the weekend.

Bottom line?! Winter weather isn’t letting up just yet, cold and snow in the forecast for now.

