SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek! Today won’t bring many changes compared to what we’ve seen the last few days.

That means more scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Beehive State with the best chance being in the afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms will be along and near the I-15 corridor, especially in the higher terrain. Even in the valleys, there’s a better chance of a 1 in 3 chance for storms. Storms are least likely in northwestern Utah and southeastern Utah, but like we have seen over recent days, isolated showers and storms will still be possible as plenty of monsoon moisture is over Utah.

The Flood Watch for southwestern Utah will continue through the day as well, with it stretching from the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 down through Kane and Washington Counties. Even outside of the watch, flash flooding will be possible along with urban and small stream flooding as storms will be capable of heavy rain. At all National Parks in southern Utah, flash flooding is more of a probability rather than a possibility so be sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts if you have any hikes planned.

Outside of showers and thunderstorms, skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with daytime highs coming in near or slightly below seasonal averages. This will result in low 90s along the Wasatch Front, 80s for the Wasatch Back and Cache Valley, while southern Utah mainly sees 80s and 90s for highs.

We’ll continue with this active pattern through the weekend as monsoon moisture sticks around. While it’s not a guarantee you’ll see storms every day, there’s at least a chance so plan ahead just in case. Moisture levels could dip slightly in northern Utah as we turn the page early next week, but storms remain in the forecast with consistent temperatures through most of the week.

Bottom Line?! Scattered showers and storms continue into the weekend with flash flooding possible.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!