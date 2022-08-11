SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah — we are closing in on the weekend! Monsoon moisture will remain over Utah on Thursday and Friday, leading to additional showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be in the central half of the state, mainly from south-central Utah northward to the western Uintas and areas westward.

While there will be a good chance for storms in these areas, not everyone will get a storm, but on the other side of the coin, some spots could see multiple rounds of wet weather. In eastern Utah, the chance for showers and storms won’t be zero, but storms will be more isolated compared to scattered in nature. Temperatures will also come down a little more, with most seeing near or slightly below seasonal averages.

As we saw on Wednesday, times of heavy rain will be possible. The entire state on Thursday is included in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. For the I-15 corridor from St. George up to Salt Lake County, then northward towards the Bear River Range, there’s a slight risk. The Flash Flood Watch for southwestern Utah up to Tooele County also continues through the day.

Find full Flood Watch details here.

Meanwhile, at our National Parks, flash flooding will be a possibility at all parks on Thursday covering Zion, Bryce Canyon, Natural Bridges, Grand Staircase, and Capitol Reef. On Friday, flash flooding will also be a probability at all the parks.

As we move into and through this weekend, we won’t see many changes to the overall weather pattern as the monsoon moisture continues to hang over the state. For next week, moisture will continue to move around the high-pressure ridge situated to the east. Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for now, through at least Wednesday. While some models do show moisture starting to taper off by the end of next week, there’s a chance that it could hang around. Either way, the next several days will be active across the Beehive State so stay on top of the weather.

Bottom Line? Active weather carries us through the remainder of the workweek with plenty of monsoon moisture in place.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!