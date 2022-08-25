SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re coming off an active day yesterday and we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, but it does come with some changes.

In northern Utah, the chance for wet weather won’t run as high compared to yesterday thanks to more of a westerly flow taking hold, pushing the bulk of the monsoon moisture to the east and to the south. Northernmost and northwestern Utah is looking mostly dry, however, there will be just enough moisture for isolated showers and storm potential for the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back so keep your eyes to the sky, just in case.

Meanwhile in southern Utah, moisture will increase compared to yesterday leading to a better coverage of storms. The highest storm potential will go from the southern mountains northward through the central mountains and eventually up to the Uintas. Even for areas not in the higher terrain in the southern two-thirds of the state, there will still be a one in three chance or greater for wet weather. With the increased moisture comes an increased risk for flash flooding at national parks, so be weather aware if you have any hikes planned to ensure multiple ways to receive warnings.

As for temperatures, most will see daytime highs come down slightly compared to the last couple of days. Even with a sliver of relief, highs will still stay near or above average for most locations with northern Utah seeing temperatures about 3-5 degrees above average. Friday won’t bring many changes compared to what we get on Thursday, but storm potential will dip slightly down south.

The beginning of the weekend is looking mostly dry except for isolated showers and storms in the higher terrain. By the end of the weekend into early next week, models are hinting at a system that could bring back the chance for wet weather across the state, plus drag in more seasonal temperatures. We’ll keep an eye on that so stay tuned!

The takeaway? Above-average warmth in northern Utah continues while southern Utah gets more monsoon showers and storms.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!