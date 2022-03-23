SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway to the weekend! After seeing below-average temperatures and gusty winds for the first half of the week, we’ll be going in the opposite direction to close out the week. In the meantime, today will be sunny and seasonal across the state.

Daytime highs in northern Utah will range in the 50s, while it’s mostly 60s down south. Even mountain valleys will climb into the 40s today. As high pressure continues to settle in and drift east, this will be the catalyst to see the warming trend continue as dry skies stick around.

Our Thursday daytime highs will run about 5-10 degrees warmer in most locations compared to today. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The warming trend will also be felt in the mornings with overnight lows going from the upper 30s tonight along the Wasatch Front to the 40s tomorrow night.

Friday will definitely feel like spring across the Beehive State. This is because Salt Lake City will reach the low and mid-70s while St. George will be firmly in the mid-80s! The warm-up won’t stop there, for the upcoming weekend we’ll be in record warmth territory. This is because the mid to upper 70s are likely along the Wasatch Front while St. George will be in the mid to upper 80s! Saturday will be the warmer of the two days. The projected high in SLC on Saturday is 79 with the record at 78 while we’re forecasting 87 in St. George with the record being 85.

By the end of the weekend, we’ll see more clouds as the high pressure begins to break down a bit. This is why Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday. Bigger changes arrive on Monday as an upper-level low pressure begins to approach. For the first half of next week, we’ll see temperatures ease back down to near seasonal averages as we bring back the chance for wet weather. It’s not a slam dunk that we see that wet weather come to fruition, but there is reason to be cautiously optimistic. We’ll keep you posted on how the outlook progresses as we get closer!

Bottom line? Today will be sunny and seasonal as even warmer days are on the way!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!