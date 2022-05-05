SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, happy Friday eve, and happy Cinco De Mayo! High pressure settling in will lead to a gorgeous spring day across the Beehive State! Above-average temperatures are expected with the Wasatch Front warming into the mid to upper 70s and in Central Utah, with St. George flirting in the 90s!

In northern Utah, we’ll see high clouds filter in from the afternoon into tonight as a weak disturbance tries to undercut the high pressure, but skies look to remain dry as temperatures stay fairly mild tonight.

Friday won’t bring us many changes compared to today with high temperatures like today with partly cloudy skies in the north and mostly sunny skies down south. The warmth waves goodbye as a cooler and more active pattern arrives this weekend.

A cold front will move in late Friday night resulting in temperatures steadily declining from the weekend into the early half of next week and there will be potential for more wet weather.

Like recent storms, wet weather will look to favor northern Utah while southern Utah will see increased winds, especially down south. We could see mountain snow showers return as well, with daytime highs hanging well below average for the bulk of next week.

At this point, the best chance for wet weather looks to be Sunday into Monday, but we’ll continue to nail down the finer details as this active pattern really starts to take shape. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A dry and warm end to the workweek before another active and cool pattern by the weekend!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!