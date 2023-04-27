SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have warmer conditions building into the state with the help of a dome of high pressure to our west.

The bottom line? Warmer and windier to close out the work week, with dry conditions and warmth building for the weekend and into next week.

A simply stunning Spring day is expected with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected. Daytime highs in northern Utah will range mainly in the 60s and 70s while southern Utah will mainly see 60s and 70s with St. George reaching the mid-80s. We will see most locations including Salt Lake and St. George are running at least five degrees above seasonal norms!

High pressure will continue to be the main controlling feature in our weather to close out the workweek, however, a low pressure will pass just to our east from the second half of Thursday into Friday. This system could bring isolated to scattered showers in the eastern half of the state with wet weather favoring the Uintas.

Temperatures for our Thursday will come up by 3-5 degrees in most locations. After the low passes to our east, a northerly wind on Friday will see the temperatures come down a few degrees , but we will still likely see temps slightly above average in most cities across the state.

Into the weekend, the ridge of high pressure repositions and flexes its muscle which will lead to a weekend with temperatures well above seasonal averages! Daytime highs will soar with peak heating underneath this ridge expected Sunday and Monday, with SLC highs Sunday feasibly reaching 80 in Salt Lake and mid-90s in St. George! Southerly winds increase at the beginning of next week so that will also aid in higher temperatures for daytime highs.

As excited as many of us are for warmer weather to return, we do have to keep an eye on the runoff and possible flooding. This rapid warmup can accelerate Spring runoff and rivers, creeks and streams are expected to run high and fast. As of right now, there are no flood watches, warnings, or advisories. We’ll keep you posted on any changes or flooding concerns as they arise.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast