Above average heat to kick off the work week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Weekend temperatures were below average, but a very different story is ahead for the last week of July in Utah.

The southern part of state will see triple digits take hold, with the high 90s dominating the northern and central part of Utah.

Drier air is building back into the state, and high pressure off the California coast will impact the high temperatures to start off the work week.

By Tuesday, the entire state will tap into cloud cover associated with the monsoon.

A ridge of high pressure centers itself over the Four Corners area which allows for the southerly flow to become more pronounced.

This will bring the threat of storms to Central and Southern Utah, but that flow intensifies Wednesday with a better chance of thunderstorms reaching further north.

These storms have the ability to pack a punch with moderate to heavy rain, abundant lightning, hail and the chance of flooding.

Flash floods will be possible again, with a good chance of seeing watches and warnings in areas prone to floods in southern Utah as well as recent burn scars of central and northern Utah.



Bottom line? Be ready for extreme heat first, with drier air and quieter conditions in the state through midweek.

By Wednesday, stay alert and be ready for the threat of thunderstorms and weather changes.

